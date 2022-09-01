Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $891,211.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,627,193 coins and its circulating supply is 17,407,266 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

