Swingby (SWINGBY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $143,564.00

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Swingby has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $143,564.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 940,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,677,364 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en.

Buying and Selling Swingby

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

