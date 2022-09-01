Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,700 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of TrueBlue worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBI. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 7.1% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 254,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBI. BMO Capital Markets cut TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $20.54 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $683.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.56.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

