Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 301,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

AGM opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.