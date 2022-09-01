Swiss National Bank Buys 13,800 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of 2U worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of 2U by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in 2U by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in 2U by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in 2U by 28.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

2U Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $7.12 on Thursday. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

