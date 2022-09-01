Swiss National Bank Buys 5,800 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Tupperware Brands worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TUP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 737.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 283,894 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $4,329,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96,366 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 81,451 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Shares of TUP stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $24.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $499.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James H. Fordyce purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at $420,052.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tim Minges acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,867.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Fordyce bought 35,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at $420,052.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $717,840. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

