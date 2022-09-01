Swiss National Bank Buys 5,800 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Tupperware Brands worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TUP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 737.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 283,894 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $4,329,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96,366 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 81,451 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TUP stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $24.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $499.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.46.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
In related news, Director James H. Fordyce purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at $420,052.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tim Minges acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,867.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Fordyce bought 35,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at $420,052.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $717,840. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
