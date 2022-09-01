Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after buying an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFS Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th.

TFS Financial stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.49.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.85%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.