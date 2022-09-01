Swiss National Bank Purchases 34,800 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Desktop Metal worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 31.3% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 59,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 27.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 273,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DM opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 275.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. Research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,253,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,584,856.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,960. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DM. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Desktop Metal Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.