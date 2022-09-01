Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,600 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,357,000 after buying an additional 22,663 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 646,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 363,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,173,499.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,885,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.3 %

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.20. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.