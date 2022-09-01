Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of Parsons worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSN. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Parsons by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,291 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after buying an additional 124,805 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,565.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSN opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.97 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSN. Benchmark lifted their price target on Parsons to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

