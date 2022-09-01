Switch Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.00 (ESH)

Switch (ESH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Switch coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Switch has a total market cap of $90,755.54 and $42.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Switch has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00476782 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.60 or 0.01854354 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00242851 BTC.

Switch is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag.

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

