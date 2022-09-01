Swop Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Swop coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004453 BTC on popular exchanges. Swop has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $29,148.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swop has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,575.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.05 or 0.07380703 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00824405 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015630 BTC.
Swop Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,572,140 coins and its circulating supply is 2,485,227 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Buying and Selling Swop
