SYNC Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $191.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $191.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00222672 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001268 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008500 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00435327 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,578,585 coins and its circulating supply is 116,170,003 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.