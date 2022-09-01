Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up to $22.83

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.83, but opened at $23.62. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 147.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 17.84%. Analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $665,538.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,898.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

