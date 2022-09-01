Syntropy Hits Market Capitalization of $33.49 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $33.49 million and $131,972.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Syntropy

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,682,375 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet.

Syntropy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

