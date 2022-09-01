TaaS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $762.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,747.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00133484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087115 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TaaS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

