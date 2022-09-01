Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Tabcorp

In related news, insider Justin Milne bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$253,250.00 ($177,097.90). In other news, insider Adam Rytenskild bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$1,012,000.00 ($707,692.31). Also, insider Justin Milne acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$253,250.00 ($177,097.90). Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

