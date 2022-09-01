TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 27,100 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 170.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Allakos worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

