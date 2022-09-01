TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Western Union by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Western Union by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Union by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Northland Securities cut their price target on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Western Union to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.