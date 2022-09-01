TD Asset Management Inc. Has $659,000 Holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $894,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,543,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 48,776 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $324.30 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

