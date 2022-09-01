TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 28 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000.

AMERCO Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL opened at $525.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.95. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $447.92 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $518.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About AMERCO

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

