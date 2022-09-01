TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,663 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 174,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 22,005 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth $38,000. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,014,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 446,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE KD opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

