TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,400 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 367,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 353,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 105,954 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDYA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $386.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.37. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 225.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

