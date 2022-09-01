TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 59,453 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,453 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $529,000.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of DH opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.85.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.