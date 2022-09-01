TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,700 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ArcBest by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ARCB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ArcBest to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.