TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid Stock Performance

About National Grid

NGG opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

