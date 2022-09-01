TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 92.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $15,930,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.3 %

INGR stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.



