Tellor Price Hits $20.82 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $20.82 or 0.00103704 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $35.46 million and approximately $130.54 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 45.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

