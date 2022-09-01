Telsey Advisory Group Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $80.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. PVH has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PVH by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

