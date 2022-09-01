TEN (TENFI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,162.00

TEN (TENFI) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One TEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TEN has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. TEN has a market capitalization of $502,248.62 and $11,162.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,657.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.07835054 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016047 BTC.

TEN Coin Profile

TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.

Buying and Selling TEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEN directly using US dollars.

