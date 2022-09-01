Tenset (10SET) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $428.78 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tenset coin can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00011481 BTC on popular exchanges. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $428.78 million and approximately $145,733.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,658.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.27 or 0.07658389 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824765 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016353 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,062,354 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io.

Tenset Coin Trading

