TenUp Price Reaches $0.0520 on Top Exchanges (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, TenUp has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. TenUp has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $100,235.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002940 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00156381 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008912 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- BitRewards (BIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
TenUp Coin Profile
TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TenUp
