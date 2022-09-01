Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $1.94 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00009650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $247.51 million and $577.65 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

