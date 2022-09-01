Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $1.94 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00009650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $247.51 million and $577.65 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007639 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012331 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
- Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001775 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
