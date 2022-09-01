Terracoin Price Tops $0.0147 on Top Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $337,834.25 and $119.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,095.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00580151 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00261548 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017746 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
Terracoin Coin Profile
Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse.
Terracoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
