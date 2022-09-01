TerraUSD (UST) Price Tops $0.0641 on Exchanges

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $723.03 million and $129.58 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008874 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001187 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,278,951,456 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

