Tether Gold (XAUT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $563,306.00

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $417.25 million and $563,306.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,692.55 or 0.08422634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,095.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085863 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.