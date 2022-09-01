Tether (USDT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $44.20 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $67.55 billion and approximately $44.20 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,576.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.77 or 0.07381475 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824024 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016274 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00035742 BTC.
About Tether
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 69,156,782,827 coins and its circulating supply is 67,550,404,113 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
