Tezos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24.70 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $24.70 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00007649 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009941 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012492 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
- Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001775 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 928,925,007 coins and its circulating supply is 907,408,646 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tezos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.