Tezos Price Tops $1.54 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $24.70 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00007649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009941 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012492 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
- Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001775 BTC.
About Tezos
XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 928,925,007 coins and its circulating supply is 907,408,646 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tezos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.
