The Crypto Prophecies Price Tops $0.0094 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $316,703.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00842081 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015543 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035367 BTC.
The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile
The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,632,421 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.
