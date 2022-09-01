The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark Sells 6,667 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $254.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.