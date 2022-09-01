The Graph (GRT) Price Down 9% This Week

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 9% against the dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $722.60 million and approximately $84.77 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

