The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) CFO Sells $2,832,768.75 in Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

