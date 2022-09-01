The Sandbox (SAND) Price Down 11.9% This Week

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004656 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $200.31 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00676354 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000280 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00177873 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,270,110 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.