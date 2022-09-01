The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $74.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.72.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TJX opened at $62.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

