The Transfer Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,265.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $1,265.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00050395 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

