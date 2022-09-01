TheStreet Downgrades Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to C+

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.