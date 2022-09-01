Theta Fuel Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.13 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $310.18 million and approximately $16.13 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00094993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00021480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00261983 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024029 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

