Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $78.18 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.