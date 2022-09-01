TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $139.40

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 139.40 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 142.40 ($1.72), with a volume of 47153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.73).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 318 ($3.84).
TI Fluid Systems Trading Down 2.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.17. The firm has a market cap of £742.94 million and a PE ratio of 14,660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18.
TI Fluid Systems Cuts Dividend
About TI Fluid Systems
TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.
See Also
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.